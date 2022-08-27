Epicenter wins Travers Stakes decisively at Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Favored Epicenter stormed down the stretch past his rivals and won the 153rd running of the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. The runner-up in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, Epicenter, with jockey Joel Rosario aboard, won his second stakes in a month at Saratoga and covered the 1 1/4 miles in 2 minutes, 0.72 seconds, easily beating Cyberknife and Zandon to capture the $1.25 million Grade 1 race for 3-year-olds. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike was fourth. Gilded Age, Artorius, Ain’t Life Grand, and Early Voting completed the order of finish.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.