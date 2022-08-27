Mets activate 3B Eduardo Escobar from 10-day injured list

NEW YORK (AP) — Third baseman Eduardo Escobar has been activated from the 10-day injured list by the New York Mets. Escobar went on the injured list Aug. 17 with a left oblique strain. The switch-hitter got hurt Aug. 12 and attempted to protect his tender side by only batting left-handed after being pressed into action when infielder Luis Guillorme was injured two days later. The 33-year-old Escobar played two rehab games with Class A Brooklyn. He was immediately inserted into New York’s starting lineup Saturday night, batting eighth against Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland. The Mets also recalled left-hander David Peterson from Syracuse to start Saturday night. Right-hander Connor Grey was optioned to Syracuse, and infielder Yolmer Sánchez was designated for assignment.

