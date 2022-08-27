Miami loses Pozuelo to red card; Red Bulls rally for 3-1 win

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Edelman scored early in the second half and the New York Red Bulls took advantage of a first-half red card on Inter Miami’s Alejandro Pozuelo to post a 3-1 victory. Gonzalo Higuaín staked Inter Miami to a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute with his team-leading ninth goal of the season. The tide turned after Pozuelo, who had accounted for a goal in three straight matches, was sent off in the 29th minute. Lewis Morgan knotted the score in the 43rd minute with his team-high 12th goal of the campaign. Edelman gave the Red Bulls (12-8-8) the lead eight minutes into the second half and Caden Clark added an insurance goal in the 74th minute, four minutes after teammate Kyle Duncan was tagged with a red card.

