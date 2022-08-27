Panthers’ Darnold, Gonzalez sustain ‘significant’ injuries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says backup quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez both suffered “significant” injuries in the 21-0 win over the Buffalo Bills on Friday night. Darnold suffered a high ankle sprain, which is normally a four-to-six week injury. But Rhule says doctors have not determined how much time he will miss, but adds short-term injured reserve is a possibility. The Panthers will enter the season with Baker Mayfield as their starter and P.J. Walker as the backup. Gonzalez’s groan injury appears even more significant and there is a possibility it could be season-ending. Rhule says the Panthers will be looking to sign a kicker before the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Browns.

