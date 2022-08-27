Ravens beat Commanders 17-15 for 23rd straight preseason win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Brown threw for 256 yards and a touchdown, and the Baltimore Ravens extended their record preseason winning streak to 23 games with a 17-15 victory over the Washington Commanders. The Commanders pulled within two with 5:31 remaining when Sam Howell threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Bonnafon. A 2-point conversion pass was incomplete, helping preserve the streak. Neither team played its top quarterback. Lamar Jackson and Carson Wentz both sat out.

