Webb leads Jacksonville State’s rally past S.F. Austin 42-17

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Quarterback Zion Webb ran for three scores, Jacksonville State scored five unanswered touchdowns and the Gamecocks rallied to a 42-17 victory over Stephen F. Austin in a lightning-shortened FCS Kickoff. The game was delayed by lightning with a little more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and did not resume, making a winner of Rich Rodriguez in his debut as Gamecocks coach. After their short field goal try was blocked with 3:32 remaining in the second quarter, the Gamecocks, trailing 17-7, forced three-and-out on consecutive S.F. Austin possessions and cashed in with two touchdowns. They added three touchdowns in the third quarter to close out the scoring.

