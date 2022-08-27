Yankees reliever Chapman out with infection from tattoo

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman will be placed on the injured list after getting an infection in his leg from a recent tattoo. Manager Aaron Boone said before Saturday’s game against the Oakland Athletics that Chapman felt irritation in the leg on Thursday after getting the tattoo earlier in the week. The seven-time All-Star stayed back at the team hotel Friday and Saturday receiving antibiotics and getting treatment. Chapman hasn’t pitched since Aug. 19 when he allowed one run in one-third of an inning against Toronto.

