49ers cut 2021 third-rounder Trey Sermon

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have released running back Trey Sermon a year after trading up to draft him in the third round. The move to cut Sermon came when the Niners needed a roster spot after claiming offensive lineman Blake Hance off waivers from Cleveland. San Francisco also signed tight end Tyler Kroft and defensive lineman Jordan Willis to one-year deals a day after cutting both of them to get down to the 53-man roster limit.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.