After offseason overhaul, UCLA defense set for opening test
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The UCLA defense on Saturday will have only two starters and one assistant returning from the unit that took the field nine months earlier in the regular-season finale. Headlining the changes is Bill McGovern at defensive coordinator following the resignation of Jerry Azzinaro. McGovern was on coach Chip Kelly’s staff with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2015 and was the inside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears last season.