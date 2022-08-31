Bears’ Smith says he’s focused on season, not contract talks

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears star linebacker Roquan Smith insists his focus is on the upcoming season and not his long-term future after a contract standoff with the team ended with no new deal. Smith says there won’t be any more negotiations with new general manager Ryan Poles on an extension between now and the start of the season. He also says he’s not focusing on whether he will re-sign with Chicago after the season. Smith hoped to strike a new deal, with the contract he signed after the Bears drafted him with the No. 8 overall pick in 2018 set to expire following this season.

