Born a Buckeye: Ohio State prepared Freeman for Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Marcus Freeman was born and raised a Buckeye. He played at Ohio State, too, and worked there. Freeman says he wouldn’t be the head coach at Notre Dame at the age of 36 without the time he spent in Columbus, Ohio. Freeman is taking a trip home: The season opener for his fifth-ranked Fighting Irish is Saturday night at No. 2 Ohio State. Freeman’s peers say he’s ready for the challenges that come with being the head coach of Notre Dame.

