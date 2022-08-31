Chargers’ Pipkins turns it around to win right tackle job

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — One year ago, Trey Pipkins III was struggling to maintain his place on the Los Angeles Chargers’ roster. Today, he is their starting offensive right tackle. Pipkins’ progress over the past year and consistent training camp helped him win the starting spot over Storm Norton going into the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 11. The Chargers’ offensive line has completely flipped over in just two seasons. Center Corey Linsley and left guard Matt Feiler were signed as free agents last year with left tackle Rashawn Slater being selected in the first round. The Bolts addressed the line again in the first round this year with the selection of right guard Zion Johnson.

