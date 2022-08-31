Exhibition games start Feb 24 as MLB hopes for normal spring

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s exhibition season will start Feb. 24 with a pair of games in Arizona. All 30 teams are scheduled to play Feb. 25 as games start in Florida. Spring training was cut short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and workouts were restricted the following year due to coronavirus protocols and stadium capacity was limited. Spring training workouts in 2022 were to have started on Feb. 16 but were delayed until March 11 by a lockout.

