For McCaw, Cole, AmeriCup may provide a road back to NBA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick McCaw has three NBA championship rings from the start of his career with Golden State and Toronto. Norris Cole was part of two title-winning teams in Miami. And right now, both have the same plan: Take the USA’s call, while awaiting the NBA’s call. McCaw and Cole are on USA Basketball’s roster for the FIBA AmeriCup tournament that starts Friday in Recife, Brazil. The tournament runs through Sept. 11, or about two weeks before NBA training camps begin, and both McCaw and Cole are hoping that these games lead to two things. One is a gold medal. The other is a springboard back to the league.

