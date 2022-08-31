Haaland taking EPL by storm with back-to-back hat tricks

Erling Haaland is taking English soccer by storm. The Manchester City striker has back-to-back hat tricks and nine goals in five games. No player has ever made as good a start to the Premier League as the towering Norway striker. Haaland’s latest three-goal haul came in the first half of City’s 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest. He achieved the same feat in the second half against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Arsenal stayed in first place by beating Aston Villa 2-1 for a fifth straight win to open the season. Liverpool scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time to beat Newcastle 2-1.

