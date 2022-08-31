Lee Thomas, architect of the 1993 Phillies, dies at 86

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Lee Thomas, an All-Star player who eventually became the architect of the 1993 NL champion Philadelphia Phillies, has died. He was 86. The Phillies said Thomas died Wednesday at his home in St. Louis. No details about the cause were given. Thomas was Philadelphia’s general manger from 1988-97. He spent the early portion of his tenure acquiring players who helped lead the Phillies on their improbable World Series run. Thomas acquired John Kruk, Terry Mulholland, Curt Schilling, Lenny Dykstra, Milt Thompson, Danny Jackson and others who played on the team that lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the 1993 World Series.

