Mario Balotelli joins Swiss club Sion on 2-year deal

SION, Switzerland (AP) — Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli has signed for Swiss club Sion on Wednesday. It’s his ninth club in five different countries over the past decade. Sion says the 32-year-old Balotelli signed a two-year contract after leaving Adana Demirspor in Turkey. Balotelli scored 18 league goals in Turkey to help his newly promoted club to a mid-table finish. He previously played for Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, Brescia and Monza. Sion is sixth in the 10-team league after six rounds and hosts Basel on Saturday.

