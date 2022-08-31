Mets rookie 3B Brett Baty set for thumb surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Brett Baty has a torn ligament in his right thumb that requires surgery and will likely sideline the New York Mets’ rookie third baseman for the rest of the regular season. Baty was placed on the 10-day injured list before New York’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He had been subbing at third for Luis Guillorme, who is sidelined with a groin strain, and Eduardo Escobar, who returned Saturday from an oblique injury. The team called up speedy outfielder Terrance Gore from Triple-A Syracuse. A highly rated prospect, Baty homered in his first major league at-bat. He got hurt diving for a foul grounder last weekend and is scheduled for surgery Thursday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.