Monaco loses 4-2 at home to modest Troyes in Ligue 1
By JEROME PUGMIRE
AP Sports Writer
PARIS (AP) — Monaco followed up a stellar performance against French champion Paris Saint-Germain with a humiliating 4-2 loss to modest Troyes. Although Monaco coach Philippe Clement wants to play attacking soccer his side has now conceded eight goals in two home games. After securing a 1-1 draw at league leader PSG on Sunday night with a fine tactical display, Clement’s side led early on through central defender Guillermo Maripan. But it collapsed after Maripan was sent off late in the first half. In later games PSG, Marseille and Lens were protecting their unbeaten records. PSG was at Toulouse, Lens faced Lorient and Marseille hosted Clermont.