Morocco hires Walid Regragui as coach ahead of World Cup

World Cup team Morocco has hired Walid Regragui as its new coach ahead of the tournament in Qatar. The former Morocco international is taking over from Bosnian coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who was fired barely three months before the World Cup. The 46-year-old Regragui spent last season in charge of Moroccan first-division club Wydad Casablanca, leading the team to a double of league and CAF Champions League titles. Halilhodzic was fired this month following disagreements with the Moroccan FA about how to best prepare the team for the World Cup. Morocco is set to play its first match on Nov. 23 against 2018 World Cup finalist Croatia. The team will also play Belgium and Canada in Group F.

