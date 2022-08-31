Musgrove Ks 11, Padres hold off Giants 5-4 for sweep

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joe Musgrove had a season-high 11 strikeouts, Manny Machado drove in three runs and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon, completing a three-game sweep. Luis Campusano and Jake Cronenworth added RBIs for San Diego, which has won five of its last six games and five straight against San Francisco. Musgrove (9-6) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander earned his first win since June 16, snapping a six-game losing streak. All-Star closer Josh Hader overcame his recent struggles to secure his 30th save in 33 opportunities and his first with the Padres.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.