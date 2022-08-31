No. 3 Sakkari out as another top player falls at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The last two women’s champions were already out of the U.S. Open and now one of last year’s semifinalists is gone. Top players are falling fast in Flushing Meadows, and Serena Williams can topple another Wednesday night. Hours before Williams faces No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit, third-seeded Maria Sakkari was ousted 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 by Wang Xiyu of China. Sakkari reached two Grand Slam semifinals last year but has had a difficult time backing up her success in 2022. She acknowledged this week that she struggled to handle a higher profile that came with her rise to No. 3 in the rankings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.