Pack put greater focus on special teams in roster decisions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are serious about upgrading a special teams unit that has struggled for multiple years and had numerous breakdowns in a playoff loss last season. The Packers’ decisions as they put together their 53-man roster make the emphasis even more apparent. General manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged the Packers made decisions that “might be out of character for us” as they prioritized players who could boost special teams even if they might not have much of a role on offense or defense.

