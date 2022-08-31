Panthers’ Mayfield denies using malicious words vs. Browns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield denies that he said anything malicious toward his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield said “first, I didn’t say that” and added that “everybody is going to write what they want.” Mayfield said he was shocked to hear the report on Tuesday that NFL Network analytics analyst Cynthia Frelund, who was working as a Buffalo Bills sideline reporter for Friday night’s preseason game against Carolina, said on a podcast that Mayfield had some choice words for his former team. The Panthers will open the regular season at home against the Browns on Sept. 11.

