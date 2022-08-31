Paredes joins Juventus, teaming up again with Di María

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has signed Leandro Paredes on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. It will be a fourth stint in Serie A for the midfielder. The move sees Paredes link up again with Argentina and former PSG teammate Ángel Di María. Juventus has the obligation to buy Paredes at the end of the season-long loan deal if certain objectives are achieved and the option to do so if those objectives are not met. In both cases the fee would be 22.6 million euros ($22.7 million). Paredes previously played for Chievo Verona, Roma and Empoli in Serie A before joining Zenit St. Petersburg in 2017 and PSG two years later.

