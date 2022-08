INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime official Chris Rastatter has been chosen to take over as the NCAA’s national coordinator of men’s basketball officiating. Among his immediate plans is a comprehensive training program to help improve call accuracy during the regular season and postseason tournaments. Rastatter’s appointment begins Thursday. He takes over for J.D. Collins, who is retiring after seven years on the job.

