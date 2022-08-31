Ravens waive OL Phillips, sign RB Kenyan Drake

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have waived offensive lineman Tyre Phillips. The Ravens also signed defensive end Brent Urban and running back Kenyan Drake to their 53-man roster and put linebacker David Ojabo and tight end Charlie Kolar on injured reserve. Phillips played the past two seasons with the Ravens, and coach John Harbaugh said he hoped the team could get him back for the practice squad. Drake spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Two seasons ago, he rushed for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Arizona Cardinals.

