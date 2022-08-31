Stacked: SEC QB talent goes well beyond Young, Bennett
By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer
The Southeastern Conference has a national championship quarterback, a Heisman Trophy winner and a collection of talented passers both new and old. The group is headlined by Alabama’s Heisman winner Bryce Young and Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to the national title over Young & Co. But it hardly stops there. There are established starters at Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi State. Florida has a dynamic but still unproven Anthony Richardson, and there’s talented transfers like South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler.