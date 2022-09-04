Altuve, Urquidy lead Astros to 9-1 victory over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jose Altuve had three hits and drove in three runs and José Urquidy pitched four-hit ball over seven innings as the Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Angels 9-1. Mike Trout helped the Angels avert a shutout with his 29th home run, a solo shot to center in the eighth inning off Astros’ reliever Brandon Bielak. Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani was given the day off by Angels interim manager Phil Nevin. Altuve chased Angels’ starter Tucker Davidson (2-5) with a two-run homer to left field for his 23rd of the season. The All-Star second baseman also had an RBI double during a five-run second inning.

