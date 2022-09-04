Andy Ruiz beats Ortiz by decision in heavyweight showdown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andy Ruiz knocked down Luis Ortiz three times on the way to a unanimous-decision victory Sunday night. Ruiz took a big step toward a chance to become a heavyweight world champion again. Ruiz had all of the big moments while grinding out a decision over Ortiz, a two-time world title challenger. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz twice in the second round and again in the seventh, but Ortiz also punched more accurately during long stretches of relative inactivity for both fighters. Former three-division world champion Abner Mares also fought to a majority draw in his return from a four-year ring absence.

