Braithwaite comes through with winner in Espanyol debut

MADRID (AP) — Martin Braithwaite didn’t have to go far to start showing his worth again in Spain. The Denmark forward made his debut with Espanyol after leaving city rival Barcelona and scored the winner in a 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league. It was Espanyol’s first victory of the season and Braithwaite’s first goal in more than a year. He had appeared in only four matches with the Catalan club since then. Braithwaite was among the players Barcelona let go from its squad in the transfer window to make more salary cap room for its new signings.

