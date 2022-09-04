Carlos Correa, Dylan Bundy shine as Twins top White Sox 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota and Dylan Bundy shut down Chicago once again, leading the Twins to a 5-1 victory over the White Sox. Correa hit a two-run drive to left-center off Lucas Giolito for his 16th homer. Bundy pitched five scoreless innings to improve to 7-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 career appearances against the White Sox. Minnesota salvaged the finale of the weekend series after it managed just one hit during Saturday night’s 13-0 loss — a two-out single by Luis Arraez in the ninth that stopped Dylan Cease’s bid for a no-hitter.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.