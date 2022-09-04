Chicharito Panenka PK saved by Pulskamp, Galaxy ties KC 2-2

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — John Pulskamp saved Javier Hernández’s Panenka penalty kick in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, preserving a 2-2 draw for Sporting Kansas City against the LA Galaxy. In a match that included three penalty kicks, two of them successful, Chicharito scored twice for the Galaxy to increase his season total to 14 goals. He beat Pulskamp from 12 yards in the fourth minute and tied the score with a penalty kick in the 88th after Kévin Cabral was tripped trying to round the goalkeeper. LA was awarded another penalty after Samuel Grandsir’s header hit an arm of Kayden Pierre.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.