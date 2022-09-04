Gaby Lopez birdies final 3 holes for 63 to win Dana Open

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez has won the Dana Open with a great finish at Highland Meadow. Lopez started the final round four shots behind and shot a 63. She finished with three straight birdies. Lopez finished one shot ahead of Megan Khang. The last group was never a factor. Lucy Li made only one birdie through 15 holes and shot 70. Lexi Thompson didn’t make a birdie until the final hole and shot 73. Caroline Masson began with a double bogey. The 19-year-old Li posted her second straight top 10. That gets her into the next LPGA event in Cincinnati.

