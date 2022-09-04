Gallen ties scoreless start record as Arizona stops Brewers

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen tied the major-league record with his sixth consecutive scoreless start, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Gallen extended his scoreless streak to 41 1/3 innings. He allowed only two singles and a walk in seven innings. He struck out seven and retired the last 11 batters he faced. It was his sixth straight start without allowing a run, tying Don Drysdale (1968), Orel Hershiser (1988) and Zack Greinke (2015), all with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Daulton Varsho hit his 20th homer.

