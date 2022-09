LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ryan Hollingshead scored early in the second half and Cristian Arango added a goal later in the half as LAFC defeated Real Salt Lake 2-0. LAFC moved into a tie for the Supporters’ Shield with Philadelphia. The loss leaves RSL tied with Portland for sixth place in the Western Conference. Portland defeated Atlanta 2-1 on Sunday. The regular season ends in early October.

