Lithuania protests double-OT loss to Germany at EuroBasket

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Lithuania protested its double-overtime loss to Germany at the EuroBasket tournament on Sunday. It says referees didn’t award it a free throw following a technical foul against Germany in regulation. It was not immediately clear how or if FIBA would respond to the protest. For now, it’s a German win and a huge one for the hosts. Franz Wagner scored 32 points, Dennis Schroder added 25 and Germany held off Lithuania 109-107. Also Sunday, Bosnia and Herzegovina surprised Luka Doncic and defending EuroBasket winner Slovenia with a 97-93 victory.

