No. 1 Swiatek, No. 2 Nadal head into US Open’s 4th round

NEW YORK (AP) — No. 1 Iga Swiatek will try to make the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time when she plays unseeded Jule Niemeier. Niemeier did make the Wimbledon quarterfinals this year. Swiatek has yet to drop a set in the Open. Also scheduled to play Monday, No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal plays American and 22nd-seed Frances Tiafoe. Tiafoe has yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows. Tiafoe is already the first American male to make the fourth round of three straight Opens since Mardy Fish did it from 2010 to 2012. Nadal is 2-0 lifetime against Tiafoe, which includes a win in the 2019 Australian Open. Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie are also in action on the men’s side and Petra Kvitova plays Jessica Pegula at Arthru Ashe Stadium.

