Rams’ Stafford heads into repeat quest with ‘no limitations’

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford understands why the football world is still thinking about his throwing elbow. He followed up the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory by not throwing in any offseason workouts, participating sparingly in training camp and sitting out all three preseason games. Stafford says he’s ready to play with no limitations, and the veteran passer is eager to end the discussions Thursday night when he takes the field at SoFi Stadium for the NFL’s regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills. Stafford and coach Sean McVay both say the quarterback is prepared for a second season in charge of the Rams’ high-octane offense.

