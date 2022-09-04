Smith, Thompson homers power MLB-leading Dodgers past Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith homered for the second consecutive game and Trayce Thompson added a pinch-hit home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers used two big innings to beat the San Diego Padres 9-4. The Dodgers, who have the best record in the MLB at 92-41, extended their lead over the Padres in the NL West to 19 games with 29 games remaining. Thompson hit the second pinch-hit homer of his career, a three-run shot in the seventh inning. Smith hit his 21st homer of the season, a solo shot off starter Mike Clevinger (5-6) in the fourth. Alex Vesia (4-0) earned the win.

