Surging Blues Jays edge Pirates 4-3 to complete 3-game sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Teoscar Hernandez delivered the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 to complete a three-game sweep. Hernandez lined a shot up the middle against Duane Underwood Jr. (1-5) with two outs to push Toronto in front to stay. The Blue Jays improved to a season-best 14 games over .500 (73-59) to maintain its hold on the third and final wild-card spot in the American League. Rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz hit his 12th home run for the Pirates. Pittsburgh has dropped four straight and is 11-34 in its last 45 games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.