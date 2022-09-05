AP source: Cowboys add LT Peters with Tyron Smith sidelined
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters have agreed on a one-year contract. The former longtime NFC East rival joins Dallas with eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith likely sidelined until at least December with a torn hamstring. The 40-year-old Peters likely won’t be ready for Sunday’s opener against Tampa Bay. Rookie Tyler Smith could get the start. But Peters will get strong consideration for that spot when he’s ready for a game. Peters spent 11 of his first 16 seasons with Philadelphia.