Gausman pitches Blue Jays past Orioles in DH opener, 7-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kevin Gausman won his first game at Camden Yards since being traded from Baltimore in 2018, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Orioles 7-3 in the first game of a doubleheader and the opener of a four-game series. Teoscar Hernández hit his 20th home run as Toronto won its fourth in a row and increased its lead over Baltimore for the American League’s third wild card spot to 3 ½ games. The Blue Jays and Orioles will play 10 times over the final 31 days of the regular season. Anthony Santander homered from both sides of the plate for Baltimore, which has lost back-to-back games.

