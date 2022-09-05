Harbaugh hopes players get a revenue share from 12-team CFP

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hopes players get a cut of the revenue generated by an expanded College Football Playoff. The plan to expand the CFP from four teams was approved Friday, and the new-look tournament will begin as soon as 2024 and as late as 2026. The 11 university leaders who make up CFP’s Board of Managers approved the original 12-team proposal in a unanimous vote that was necessary to pursue early expansion. Six of the highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large, selection-committee selections will earn a spot in the new playoff format.

