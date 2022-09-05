Jets’ Wilson works out, still ‘possible’ to start vs. Ravens

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson worked out on the field Monday and it remains possible the New York Jets quarterback could return from a knee injury in time to start the season opener. Coach Robert Saleh said during a Zoom call that Wilson did some throwing while testing out his right knee, which was injured in the preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 12. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus, which was repaired via arthroscopic surgery. Saleh added the Jets will evaluate Wilson over the next two days and make a decision Wednesday on whether he or Joe Flacco will be under center Sunday against Baltimore.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.