Kupp moves on from All-Pro year with Robinson, without Woods

By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods were just about as close as two receivers can be during their five seasons together with the Los Angeles Rams. As Kupp begins his attempt this month to build on one of the greatest seasons by a pass-catcher in NFL history, he won’t have Woods by his side. Instead, newcomer Allen Robinson has stepped in with a hunger for success and a playing style that appears to complement Kupp quite well. After sitting out the preseason, they’ll finally play a game together Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.

