Mets-Pirates rained out, split doubleheader for Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Labor Day game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed due to rain. The teams will play a split doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will be played at 12:35 p.m., and the second game is set for 6:35 p.m. The unexpected day off gives the NL East-leading Mets a chance to take a breath following consecutive losses to Washington over the weekend. It meant Atlanta trimmed New York’s lead to just one game with a month to go in the season.

