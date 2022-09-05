Nelson brilliant in MLB debut, leads Dbacks over Padres 5-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson was brilliant in his big league debut, allowing just four hits in seven innings and retiring 17 straight batters at one point to lead the Diamondbacks to a 5-0 victory against the San Diego Padres. The 24-year-old Nelson allowed Jurickson Profar’s leadoff double in the first, then didn’t permit another runner until Profar doubled into the right field corner with two outs in the sixth and took third on a throwing error by Jake McCarthy. Profar was stranded when Juan Soto flied out weakly to center and slammed his bat down in frustration.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.