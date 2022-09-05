Patriots facing 2 opponents this week: heat and the Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — On Sunday, New England plays Miami’s Dolphins. Before that, the Patriots will take on Miami’s heat. High temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-60s to mid-70s around Foxborough, Massachusetts, for the next few days — and the way Patriots coach Bill Belichick sees it, those might not be the best atmospheric conditions to prepare his team for the steaminess that awaits them in South Florida on Sunday when New England and Miami kick off the regular season. So the Patriots are flying south Tuesday, practicing this week in Palm Beach County, an hour or so from the Dolphins’ facilities. High temperatures there this week will reach the low 90s each day.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.