Ravens getting healthier as opener approaches

Slowly but surely, the Baltimore Ravens are inching closer to full strength. Ronnie Stanley was on the field during the portion of practice open to reporters Monday. Stanley was an All-Pro in 2019, but his 2020 season was cut short by an ankle injury. He only played in one game last year. It’s still not clear what his status will be for Sunday’s opener on the road against the New York Jets. Coach John Harbaugh wasn’t saying anything definitive.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.